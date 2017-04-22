March for Science in Dallas rallies on Earth Day

April 22, 2017: March for Science in Dallas (Photo: Twitter: Michael Stokes @StokesWriter, Custom)

DALLAS -- Scientists and their supporters rallied through the streets of downtown Dallas Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to enhance science's role in society and policy.



Participants marched from Dallas City Hall to Fair Park, carrying signs that push for scientific integrity.



"We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest," according to March for Science website.

Some supporters took to social media and posted photos and videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Others dressed for the occasion.

More than 600 marches were planned across the country and the world, including cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco and Philadelphia.



"It's not only about scientists and politicians; it is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world."

What an awesome beginning to earth day. I held this until me arms got tired. I can't believe how many people are marching right now. 🌏 ✌🏼 #earthday #dallas A post shared by Alex (@dimpleandbeard) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

© 2017 WFAA-TV