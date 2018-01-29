Mansfield ISD coaches save student's life

(Photo: Mansfield ISD, WFAA)

The quick thinking of several coaches helped save a 13-year-old's life.



Jeffrey Cotton, an eighth-grader at Danny Jones Middle School, passed out on the football field. A nearby coach and teacher at the school, Shawn Alsup, noticed Cotton lying on the ground.



According to a blog posted on the school's website, the coaches came together to revive Cotton. David Sawyer called 911 while Stephen Varcardipone alerted the crisis team. Edward King ran to get the automated external defibrillator (AED) and a school nurse helped administer the AED, the school said.

An ambulance brought Cotton to a local hospital. The student underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker. Sawyer told that school that Cotton is recovering well.

© 2018 WFAA-TV