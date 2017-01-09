Man shot over ‘simple mistake' at northeast-side gas station

SAN ANTONIO -- A young driver confronted in a convenience store parking lot quickly turns to a man fighting for his life Monday morning.

Police said the man was shot over a simple mistake. One mistake many drivers make by putting your vehicle in reverse and, accidentally not seeing something, or in this case someone.

That's what turned into the city's latest shooting.

The alleged shooter was in tears after the incident.

Police said he was backing his vehicle out of a convenience store parking lot when he nearly hit a man who was walking.

It happened before 10 p.m. Sunday at a Valero on the frontage road in the 10400 block of I-35.

The reported victim, in his 40s, confronted the driver and investigators said the two had a very heated exchange.

Things got so heated police said the driver, who is in his 20s, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was shot once and was taken to SAMMC with a critical injury.

Meantime, police were trying to determine if the young driver is criminally responsible.

He could face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or murder if the man does not survive.