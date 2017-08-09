WFAA
Man shot in Stonebriar Centre parking lot in Frisco

WFAA 8:44 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

FRISCO, TEXAS - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot of the Stonebriar Centre Wednesday.

According to Frisco police, a man was shot and then was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at 2601 Preston Rd. 

Suspects have fled the scene, police say. 

Shooting in front of #stonebriarcenter #frisco #dallas pic.twitter.com/rt4rk3WJ2T

— Noha Abdel Raouf (@NouRaouf) August 10, 2017

Officials remain on scene. A video shows police vehicles blocking off a portion of a parking lot outside a Nordstrom entrance. 

They have not released additional details at this time.

