Man on sidewalk killed by vehicle on Lemmon Avenue

DALLAS -- A 68-year-old man was killed while walking along Lemmon Avenue Thursday.

Police say a 28-year-old female driver was heading east on Lemmon Avenue, near the Dallas North Tollway, when she hit a curb, went onto the sidewalk, hit a fire hydrant and utility pole, and then a 68-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounce dead. The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by police before being released.

Witness accounts vary, but some told officers the driver was speeding down Lemmon. The crash is still under investigation.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

