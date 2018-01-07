Man killed in wrong-way driving wreck in Grapevine

Derrick Lockhart, 37, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle.

A Fort Worth man was killed early Sunday in a Grapevine wreck involving a wrong-way driver who investigators believe was intoxicated, police said.

Stephen Herrera, 38, was driving north on Texas 121 about 4 a.m. when a southbound motorist struck his vehicle head-on, according to a police news release. Herrera died at the scene.

The wreck happened near the Bass Pro Drive exit, near Grapevine Mills Mall.

The wrong-way driver, Derrick Lockhart, 37, was taken to a hospital and then arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle, police said.

A person in a third vehicle suffered a minor injury.

The northbound lanes of 121 remained closed until about 10 a.m.

