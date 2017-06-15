Man killed by Plano officer had felony convictions, deported twice

PLANO, TEXAS - Eleuterio Torres-Amaya was not supposed to be in Plano Monday afternoon when an officer shot and killed him at a busy Quik Trip parking lot.



The 63-year-old wasn't even supposed to be in the United States. WFAA has learned Amaya had a lengthy criminal history and had been deported from the U.S. twice in 2002 and 2007.

Documents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement show Amaya first came to the United States illegally in the 1970s but was admitted as a U.S. resident in 1983. In the 1990s, Amaya was convicted of two DWIs in Texas and was convicted of a felony count of "alien smuggling." He was also arrested for assault in Dallas County, but those charges were dropped.

Because of those convictions, a judge revoked Amaya's "permanent resident status" in 2002, and he was deported back to Mexico. At some point, Amaya returned to the United States and was deported again in 2007.

Authorities have not said when Amaya returned to the United States, but he was in Plano on June 12 when he was shot and killed by a Plano police officer.

Witnesses say Amaya was in the backseat of a woman's car and was holding her at gunpoint. That woman crashed her car and ran towards a police officer to get away from Amaya. Witnesses say he then shot towards the officer and woman and was shot and killed by police.

Friends of the victim say she knew Amaya and believe he intended to kidnap and do harm to her. The victim is still shaken up and has not spoken publicly about the ordeal.

