Man indicted in drunk driving crash that killed woman

A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted a man charged in a drunk driving crash that killed a woman and injured a man in Garland.



Damondrae Garner, 25, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Minya Paulson, 56, was killed in a Garland crash last year in October. According to police, at about 11 p.m., Garner was speeding on North Buckner Boulevard near Garland Road when he ran a red light and T-boned a Toyota Avalon in October of 2017.



Minya's husband, Zachariah Paulson, 62, was driving the Avalon. They were taken to the hospital, where Minya died a short time later.

