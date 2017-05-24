Man dies after falling from High Five overpass

High Five Interchange in Dallas

DALLAS -- Police say a man died after falling from the High Five overpass.

It happened after there was a minor accident at the top of the ramp connecting LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the people involved in the crash got out of their cars. Another vehicle was approaching, and as people yelled, "Watch out!" the man backed up without looking and fell off the bridge.

He hasn't been identified.

