WFAA
Close

Man crashes SUV into 40-hole at Irving construction site

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Irving.

WFAA 12:41 PM. CST February 17, 2018

A man was hospitalized early Saturday after crashing his SUV into a 40-foot construction hole in Irving.

The wreck happened in the middle of Oakdale Drive.

Irving police officers arrived at the scene and found the man's SUV nose-down in the bottom of the hole, according to a police spokesman. Fire Department crews rescued the man from the SUV, and then lifted the vehicle out of the hole with a tow truck.

The man was injured but alert and conscious. He was taken to Parkland Hospital.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories