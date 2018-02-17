Man crashes SUV into 40-hole at Irving construction site

A man was hospitalized early Saturday after crashing his SUV into a 40-foot construction hole in Irving.

The wreck happened in the middle of Oakdale Drive.

Irving police officers arrived at the scene and found the man's SUV nose-down in the bottom of the hole, according to a police spokesman. Fire Department crews rescued the man from the SUV, and then lifted the vehicle out of the hole with a tow truck.

The man was injured but alert and conscious. He was taken to Parkland Hospital.

