Man charged with setting fire in Haslet Walmart

Lauren Zakalik, WFAA 4:13 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

HASLET, TEXAS - Officials in Fort Worth have arrested 36-year-old Gilberto Hernandez for setting a fire inside a Walmart in Haslet earlier in July.

Arson investigators say Hernandez admitted casing the Walmart for months. They say he set fire in the drapery section to create a diversion, so he could steal from the cash registers, but once he set the fire, the affidavit says he "chickened out," about the theft.

He's been charged with arson of a building, and remains in the Tarrant County jail. 

 

