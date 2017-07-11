Man charged with setting fire in Haslet Walmart

36-year-old Gilberto Hernandez (Photo: WFAA)

HASLET, TEXAS - Officials in Fort Worth have arrested 36-year-old Gilberto Hernandez for setting a fire inside a Walmart in Haslet earlier in July.



Arson investigators say Hernandez admitted casing the Walmart for months. They say he set fire in the drapery section to create a diversion, so he could steal from the cash registers, but once he set the fire, the affidavit says he "chickened out," about the theft.



He's been charged with arson of a building, and remains in the Tarrant County jail.

