Man, 20, killed by hit-and-run driver on Denton highway

DENTON -- Police are searching for a suspect's vehicle in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning on Interstate 35.



According to police, a person was found lying face down in the median of I-35, south of Oak Street., shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police have later identified the victim as 20-year-old Drake Austin Jager, of Denton.

Earlier, officials shut down all southbound lanes on I-35 to investigate the scene and gather evidence. The suspect vehicle's is possibly a Mazda with a missing driver’s side mirror, according to police.

Police said Jager was hit overnight but wasn't discovered until later that morning.



Anyone with any information about the crash should contact investigators at 940-349-7851.

