Male's body recovered from pond in Addison

ADDISON, Texas -- Police are investigating where a man's body was recovered from a pond Saturday afternoon.



Officers were called out to Winnwood Park at 5580 Beltline Rd. According to Addison PD, the body was found earlier this morning as people were passing by the pond.



Fire Department was also called to the scene.



