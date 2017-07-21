Fatal accidents causing backups in Garland, Fort Worth

Garland crash

Two major crashes are causing backups on opposite sides of North Texas.

In Garland, a double fatal crash at about 3:30 a.m. closed westbound Interstate 635 (LBJ) near Jupiter Road. As of 7 a.m. the highway was still closed and traffic was at a standstill.

Garland police say a Mitsubishi was heading west on 635 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The car hit the inside barrier wall, near the HOV lane, and came to a stop. A woman and man were inside the vehicle, though it's not clear who was driving.

The woman got out of the vehicle, police say, while a Good Samaritan stopped to help. A Toyota driving on 635 then hit the Mitsubishi, the woman, and the Good Samaritan.

Both were killed.

The Toyota then stopped on the right side of the highway and caught fire, police say. The female driver was able to get out and was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the man inside the Mitsubishi is unknown at this time. Police suspect the driver of the Toyota may have been drinking.

In Fort Worth, a fatal rollover accident was reported at about 6 a.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 287 near Harmon Road. One person was in serious condition and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, while a second person has been confirmed dead.

#FortWorth: Fatal accident on SB 287 @ Harmon Rd has hwy closed. Use BR 287. Please be safe out there!@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/G072eo6RW9 — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) July 21, 2017

According to The Star-Telegram, a vehicle flipped and blocked the southbound lanes. One person had to be extricated.

