Looking for love? Audition for 'The Bachelor' in Dallas

Hey ladies, wanna try your hand at finding love on 'The Bachelor?'

Now is your chance. On June 16, ladies 21 and older can apply at an open casting call right here in Dallas for the next season of ABC's popular show, "The Bachelor."

The event will be at WFAA's Victory Park studio located at 3030 Olive Street #101, Dallas, Texas 75219.

Public parking may be available on the street, the W Hotel, any of the AAC service lots or DART. Be advised that these spaces may require a parking fee.

If you're interested in participating in the casting call, you'll need to read the eligibility requirements and fill out the application online.

