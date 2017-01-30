Local refugees fear collateral damage of immigration order

Mohammed Naseer Yasini (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas-area refugees from the countries included in President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration tell News 8 they understand the national security motive but fear the collateral damage.

Frishta Ali is a refugee from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. She came to the United States on Feb. 24, 2014.

“Yes. I do remember,” she said with a smile. “I will never forget that day.”

She is now a case manager at Mosaic Family Services, helping other refugees through the process that brought her to Dallas. Her sister was an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Iraq. That qualified immediate family members to receive permanent legal residence in the U.S., because being recognized as Kurds cooperating with U.S. forces made them targets of the same terrorists the executive order is trying to keep out of the United States.

But Ali’s husband had to apply for citizenship, a process that could take as long as three years. He is still in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and fears the new order could slow down the process or keep him out of the United States altogether.

“He is desperate now and waiting for the new decision to be better, and he’s hoping that it’s going to be better but he’s still desperate and waiting for the process. I feel shocked and disappointed to be honest,” she said.

“Most of my friends who are green card holders they are worried about the situation,” said Mohammad Naseer Yasini, an Afghanistan refugee who lives in north Dallas.

His service as an interpreter for U.S. troops granted him sanctuary and citizenship here. His wife and children are with him as well in their small apartment. But her permanent citizenship has not yet been approved. And although Afghanistan is not on the initial list of seven countries, he fears that list could grow. And while the president said this not a Muslim ban, Yasini feels like it is.

“My message to the President is that this kind of ban is only going to affect the needy people,” he said, referring to Muslim terrorists as “organized crime.”

“Organized crime, of course, they can trick the systems anyway,” he said. “If they want to accomplish their goals, somehow they will do it.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told ABC News that the focus is to “make sure that we put the safety of our nation first and foremost. And that we put a plan together during that period to put those extreme vetting measures in place. He (President Trump) is not going to apologize for putting the safety of this country first and foremost.”

Both Mohammed Naseer Yasini and Frishta Ali left their countries because they were targeted by terrorists. They said they want to feel safe here, too.

But from the vantage point of an immigrant, the new executive order makes them fear their own families could be cut off from that same American dream.

