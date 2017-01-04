Local pastor frantically looking for missing daughter

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - Usually church members seek a pastors help in time of need, but now it’s the other way around.

A local pastor is asking for help from others as he frantically tries to find his daughter.

David Lindow is the pastor of First Baptist Church Universal City. It’s not uncommon for him to share his message online through video, but overnight something unusual did happen, causing Lindow to post a YouTube video overnight.

“Hey church family and friends it’s Jan. 3. It’s about 1:30 a.m. or two o’clock in the morning. I have some disturbing news to pass along with you,” said Lindow in the video.

That disturbing news was that his 14-year-old daughter Mikayla had gone missing.

The Lindows said they don’t know why Mikayla took off, but know she did so willingly. However, she doesn’t have her phone and they suspect she may have met someone online, not knowing the danger that could come along.

“She doesn't run off with friends. She doesn't sleep over with anyone else. That’s just not a part of anything she does and so she's got to be with someone she has very limited knowledge of her they are,” Lindow said.

It’s a common problem seen by the Heidi Search Center. Which is now trying to help the Lindow family find Mikayla before it’s too late.

“A few years ago you only had to worry about content online. Now you have to worry about anyone in the world can contact your child and it’s like giving the key to the front door,” said Heidi Search Center executive director Dottie Laster.

“By now, 24 hours, who knows where she could be? She could be across the country in Canada, or Mexico,” Lindow said.

The family said they have filed a police report with Cibolo Police Department and met with a detective. They also passed along Mikayla’s phone to investigators in hopes that might help develop some leads.

Mikayla is about 5’2” and 110 lbs. If you have any information related to her disappearance, you can contact Cibolo police or call 210-334-7120. You can also email cherish@FBCUC.org.

(© 2017 KENS)