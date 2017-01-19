Local inauguration events

Donald Trump. (Photo: Don Emmert, AFP / Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Can't make it to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of our 45th president, Donald Trump?

Don't worry, there are plenty of events around North Texas taking place this weekend to help you get into the political spirit, no matter what your views are.

End of Obama Party

Hosted by the Dallas County Young Republicans, the party will be held at Eastwood's Bar Thursday at 6:30 p.m. According to the Facebook event, you're invited to "look back on the past eight years and help us celebrate the next four."

Presidential Inauguration Celebration and Swearing In Watch Party

The Denton County Republican Party is hosting a watch party Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters. "Refreshments will be served as we witness the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump and Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence," organizers write on the Facebook event page. RSVP by calling (940) 383-4446.

Inauguration Celebration

The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars will host an inaugural celebration on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Benbrook Memorial Post in Benbrook. The Facebook event states, "Come join us as we watch and celebrate bringing in the new President with hotdogs, chips and happy hour prices."

Inauguration Rally and March

The anti-Trump group Resistance will host a march and rally through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. "Join us as we unite our voices in calling on the City Council to do their jobs and fight for our communities," the Facebook event states.

Dallas Women's March

Thousands of women will march through downtown Dallas, starting at City Hall, Saturday at 10 a.m. in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. The Facebook event for the march states "We are marching for women's rights, social justice and equality for all communities."

Fort Worth Women's March

Another "sister march" in solidarity with Washington, D.C. is planned for Saturday at noon at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. "We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country," organizers write on the Facebook event page.

Women's Rally on Denton Square

In solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, the event will begin at noon Saturday in the Denton Square. "This is an inclusive, peaceful gathering to honor and celebrate the dignity and worth of every person," the Facebook event states.

