Local high school tackles sensitive issues

Students and teachers in the Wylie East High School theatre department decided to go ahead with two plays that cover the difficult subject of suicide even after a suicide attempt happened the week before on the Wylie East campus. They decided it was too important to ignore.



"And we should be doing this. And we should be talking to our kids about it,” said Wylie East High School Theatre Director Andrea Farnham.



The performances took place in the school’s small Black Box Theater last week. The first called “I Don’t Want To Talk About It” presented a series of monologues and scenes confronting a variety of teen issues including rumors, bullying, and suicide. The second play called “What I Want to Say But Never Will” offers a glimpse into a teen’s private thoughts. Suicide is discussed in each play but not shown.



January 26th a male student was found in a school bathroom during the lunch hour. Initial reports from the school said he “attempted to harm himself.” He was found by other students. Paramedics responded and rushed to the student to the hospital. He survived but is still recovering from his injuries.



The school plays had already been in the works for several weeks and Farnham says they immediately considered canceling them out of respect for the student and the sensitive nature of the subject. But, instead, teachers, students, and school administrators decided they should continue.



“We didn’t want to offend anybody. And we didn’t want to make anybody uncomfortable,” said Farnham. “We talked with administration and they said no, this is important. You should be doing this.”



The students agreed. And last Thursday night went ahead with the two performances hoping they brought attention, to both students and their parents, to the variety of issues that today’s teenagers face.



"Sometimes people just get wrapped up and things don't end well. Or people just get overwhelmed,” said senior Savannah Aguilar.

"It's hard to go through things when you feel alone and feel like you can't talk to anybody,” said junior Carissa Thatcher.

"And a lot of people think oh this could never happen to my child my brother or sister or best friend or anybody I know. But we don't know who it could be,” added senior Gemma Warren.



"It gives a voice to everyone, to people who keep those dark emotions inside,” said sophomore Andrew Barlow who plays the role of a bullied teen whose character opts to end his life. "You get a feeling how everyone is attacking and it does feel overwhelming at times,” he said of the experience on stage. “And it is scary, and it's sad."

"You don't know if a kid is really struggling with something because they may not show that,” added Carissa Thatcher.



"Talk about this sort of thing more often,” Gemma Warren recommended. “Because a lot of times parents and adults don't talk about this sort of thing until something drastic happens,”

"And that's the biggest thing is that we need to talk more. Because every kid feels this way. Every kid feels this way, some insecurity, something is bothering them,” said Farnham. “And if we notice a little bit of angst and anxiety in there we need to pry just a little bit, to make sure they really are OK."

Because if all the world’s a stage, the youngest players need the rest of us…to listen.

