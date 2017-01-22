Shooting reported at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Live Oak Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 that a shooting occurred at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.
San Antonio police also are on the scene.
There were few immediate details that could be confirmed by law enforcement.
KENS 5 reporters are responding to the scene. Their updates are available below.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information is made available.
Dillard's employee who escaped didn't see any of the shooters. Heavy police presence still in Dillard's/Macy's area. #kens5eyewitness— Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017
Helicopter surveying area. Man I interviewed says shooting happened outside of Dillard's. Everyone started running. Multiple shots fired pic.twitter.com/cm0UxI5vx6— Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017
Another man whose girlfriend is stuck inside said police told her there were 2 shooters involved. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wdbDk1i5lV— Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017
ACTIVE SHOOTER: Rolling Oaks Mall employee helped people escape the Dillard's store, heard 6 shots, said the shooting happened 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/nMPlyUASI2— Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) January 22, 2017
Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall— Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017
