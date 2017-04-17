(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

A flash flood warning has expired for the western Dallas County Monday afternoon.



The National Weather Service said the warning ended at 6 p.m. for locations that can experience flooding, including Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Farmers Branch, University Park, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Cockrell Hill and Cedar Hill State Park.



Flooding issues caused many traffic delays throughout North Texas.



Doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the area. The rainfall can lead to excessive water runoff and cause flash flooding.



Areas to keep watch include low-lying areas, construction zones, which can become vulnerable to rapidly rising waters.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through this evening. However, severe weather is not expected. Some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

