Lewsville parents fighting school closure

LEWISVILLE -- Parents picketed outside Hedrick Elementary today, protesting a plan to close a school that's been part of the community for decades.

"It's very frustrating. It's very disappointing," said parent Amelia Palmer.

Palmer and others said it was their first time ever picketing anything, but they feel it's their last resort before their children's school is torn down and not rebuilt.

Hedrick Elementary shares a plot of land and facilities with Hedrick Middle School. They were built nearly 50 years ago, parents said, and are now out of date.

According to Lewisville ISD, a committee of 90 community members came up with a plan to tear both schools down and rebuild only a bigger middle school on the property.

The district said the earliest it could happen is the end of the school year in 2019, and Hedrick Elementary students would be assigned to other nearby schools.

But parents said Hedrick Elementary is unique and closing the school would hurt students. The campus serves a large immigrant population, and many students live right across the street in a large apartment complex. Families are upset at the thought of having to go do a different campus.

"It's really like a family," said Shannon Richardson, a parent who was protesting today.

Richardson has a son in 4th grade at Hedrick. She served on the Facility Advisory Committee that made the decision to close Hedrick Elementary, and she believes her colleagues got it wrong.

"I've actually been trying to suggest other options, and all of those options were shut down," said Richardson.

She wants Hedrick to be rebuilt right where it is, but at the very least, she'd like better communication from the school district.

"We don't know what schools our kids are going to, we don't know when exactly this will happen, we don't know why they're not giving us any consideration," she said.

Copyright 2016 WFAA