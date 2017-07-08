WFAA
Large smoke plume result of South Dallas washateria fire

WFAA 12:29 PM. CDT July 08, 2017

DALLAS - A large plume of smoke was visible across South Dallas as a vacant business went up in flames Saturday morning.

Heavy smoke was reported beginning around 9:15 a.m. as a result of the fire at a vacant washateria in the 2600 block of South Lancaster Rd. 

The business is vacant, but it is adjacent to a strip shopping center.  DART train service was stopped in the area.
 
There was no immediate word on evacuations in the area.  There were no reported injuries. 

