Large smoke plume result of South Dallas washateria fire

Heavy smoke was reported beginning around 9:15 a.m. as a result of the fire at a vacant washateria in the 2600 block of South Lancaster Rd.

DALLAS - A large plume of smoke was visible across South Dallas as a vacant business went up in flames Saturday morning.

The business is vacant, but it is adjacent to a strip shopping center. DART train service was stopped in the area.



There was no immediate word on evacuations in the area. There were no reported injuries.

