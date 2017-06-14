WFAA
Lanes reopen after deadly crash on US 75

PLANO, TEXAS - Officials reopened the northbound lanes following a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Plano Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Legacy Drive. Plano police confirmed at least one person has died in the crash. Multiple vehicles are involved. 

Many drivers experienced major delays shortly before the rush hour traffic.

