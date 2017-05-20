Keller woman dies weeks after five-vehicle crash on U.S. 377

Wyona “Cookie” Clardy, 62, died Saturday after a car crash two weeks ago in Keller. (Photo: Keller Police Department Courtesy, Custom)

KELLER, Texas -- A 62-year-old woman died early Saturday from injuries suffered during a car crash two weeks ago in Keller, police said.

Wyona “Cookie” Clardy died at 3:20 a.m. at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Grapevine. Clardy worked as an office administrator for RE/MAX Heritage, according to the company website.

“I truly love being the first face you see when you enter the RE/MAX Heritage office,” her ‘about me’ says on the company website. “I enjoy having the opportunity to greet people with a smile and answer phone calls with a cheerful voice.”



Two weeks ago, on Cinco de Mayo, Clardy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a tow truck driver about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 377 near Keller Parkway.

The man driving the tow truck plowed into cars stopped at a red light and a total of five vehicles were involved. Other injuries were treated on scene.

Read more from our content media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV