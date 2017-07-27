Keller PD mourns loss of Captain Brenda Slovak

Captain Brenda Slovak

KELLER -- Longtime Keller Police Department Captain Brenda Slovak has lost her battle with cancer.

Police Chief Michael Wilson said Wednesday that Slovak passed away overnight. She had been a police officer for 37 years and would have celebrated 30 years with Keller PD in February.

"If Keller seems a little darker today, it’s because we’ve lost a beacon of strength, courage and compassion," Captain Wilson said.

The third woman ever hired onto Keller's police force, Slovak had a career "of perseverance in pursuit of her goals; she served in every division in the department, including bike patrol, mounted patrol and SWAT. In addition to her department duties, Brenda also served as a Hostage Negotiator Commander and was later selected by her peers to lead the North Tarrant Regional SWAT force," Wilson said.

He called her a "warrior, with quiet confidence, thick skin and limitless patience," whose victories include the Michele Williams murder case.

"We will remember her for her loyalty, honesty and resilience, her dry sense of humor, and her contagious passion for our department and the Keller community," Wilson said.

Slovak's personal motto was "Slow down to speed up," Wilson said.

"And though we may slow down some in the days ahead as we shoulder this loss, we know Brenda would tell us to get back to work making the world a better and safer place one case, one shift, one push at a time."

Captain Slovak's viewing will be held Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at Keller First United Methodist Church.

© 2017 WFAA-TV