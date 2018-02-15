Kaufman County Sheriff deputies search Forney High School in sexual assault probe

Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search of Forney High School Thursday night as they continue their wide-ranging probe of sexual assault allegations involving members of the Forney High School boys soccer team.

The search – the first overt sign that authorities are looking at what school officials knew and when they knew it -- began about 4:45 p.m., about 40 minutes after the school day ended.

WFAA was there as more than a dozen sheriff’s investigators arrived in unmarked vehicles and walked into the school to conduct the search. The search was ongoing late Thursday.

Kaufman County sheriff’s officials declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. A school district spokeswoman has not yet replied to a request for comment.

To even get a search warrant, authorities would have had to provide a judge with some evidence that someone with the school district had prior knowledge of the sexual assault allegations. The search warrant affidavit could not be obtained Thursday night because the search began after the courthouse closed.

Late last month, five members of the soccer team were arrested on charges of sexual assault. Four of the players are minors and a fifth is 18-year-old Jacob Fisher. The four minors had been held by a Kaufman County judge, pending home evaluations, safety plans and a psychological evaluation. They have since been released.

Fisher also has been released on bond from the Kaufman County jail.



Investigators initially identified two victims, but have since identified additional victims.

Court documents allege the players held down their teammates and assaulted them through soccer shorts using pens and fingers. One victim, identified as “Abel” in court documents accused Fisher and two others of assaulting him as many as 10 times. All of the assaults occurred in the locker room of Forney High School or in other locker rooms where the soccer team was playing.

Investigators have said they believe the sexual assaults had been going on for years and that it was a hazing ritual that had crossed over the line into criminal behavior. Court records said the investigation began a week before the arrests, when police were notified of a possible sexual assault at the school.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s department sent a letter to the parents of current members of the team asking that they preserve evidence that might help investigators. They also asked that parents allow their children to be interviewed by a “forensic interview specialist,” which is a person specially trained to interview underage victims.

After the arrests, school superintendent Suzanne McWilliams sent an email to soccer parents telling them that “she was heartsick to learn of the initial results of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department investigation.”

Her email also said coaches would now be posted in every locker room when students are there, all locker rooms must be kept locked unless a coach is there and two coaches must be present on buses when players are present.

“Any coach failing to comply with these requirements will be disciplined accordingly,” she wrote in the email.

