Juvenile robbery suspects wreck getaway car

DALLAS -- A getaway was short-lived for a group of juvenile robbery suspects.



Dallas police said the five suspects, ages 14 to 15 years old, robbed someone at Hall Street and Central Expressway, shortly after midnight.



They escaped in a car but crashed into a guardrail under Good Latimer Expressway and ran away from the scene. Officers eventually caught up to the four suspects, but the driver remains at large.

