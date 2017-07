p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica} A memorial service marking the one-year anniversary five officers were killed in downtown Dallas was held on Friday. Photo: Jeff Anastasio / WFAA.

The City of Dallas held a memorial service honoring the officers killed on July 7, 2016 in downtown Dallas. A commemorative walk, a blue light vigil, and other activities brought the community together on the one-year anniversary of the attack

.

On your mobile device? Click here to see the photos.

© 2017 WFAA-TV