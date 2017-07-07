Photos: Children honor Dallas police with tribute coloring pages

Some of the tribute coloring pages with messages from children for the Dallas Police Department on the anniversary of the July 7, 2016 ambush downtown. (Photo: WFAA)

On the anniversary of the July 7 police shootings, WFAA has provided an opportunity to try and make some sense of this senseless act for children, while giving them a way to send a personal message to our law enforcement personnel.

Below is a collection of some of the coloring pages and messages we received honoring Dallas police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV