WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Photos: Children honor Dallas police with tribute coloring pages

WFAA Staff , WFAA 2:52 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

On the anniversary of the July 7 police shootings, WFAA has provided an opportunity to try and make some sense of this senseless act for children, while giving them a way to send a personal message to our law enforcement personnel.

Below is a collection of some of the coloring pages and messages we received honoring Dallas police.

Photos: Children honor Dallas police with tribute coloring pages

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories