Using art to heal after tragedy

Vincent Van Gogh once said, "Art is to console those who are broken by life," so it's no wonder that communities produce visual, beautiful pieces whenever tragedy strikes.

After July 7, several murals popped up around the city of Dallas, including one near Fair Park that depicts the "Back the Blue" flag and five blue chairs on the roof of the building above.

In our own WFAA studio, we had artist Chris Campbell create something for Dallas, to help the city heal, and honor the lives of the five officers killed in an ambush-style attack in downtown Dallas.

We streamed Chris creating his masterpiece for 53 hours, and the beautiful painting -- the Dallas skyline with the words "Stand United" in the sky above -- is now hanging in our station. It's an homage to the sacrifices those officers, and all first responders, make, and a reminder that Dallas is a city who will heal.

One year later, we're turning to art once again. During News 8 Daybreak Friday morning, there will be a community-involved painting project outside our studios at Victory Park. The public is invited to help out between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be a live stream of the painting project on WFAA.com and on our Facebook page.

The paintings will be auctioned off at the Law Enforcement Gala to raise money for the families of the fallen officers.

