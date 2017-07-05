It's been almost a year since five officers were killed in an ambush-style attack in downtown Dallas. See WFAA's coverage of the one year anniversary below:
Weekend of Honor: Events commemorating 7/7
7/7 one year later: Remembering DART officer Brent Thompson
7/7 one year later: Zamarripa family remembers pain of burying a son
One year later: Is Dallas a safer or more dangerous city?
7/7: A week of remembrance, reflection in Dallas
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs