WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

COVERAGE: 7/7 one year later: A city moves forward

WFAA 8:08 AM. CDT July 05, 2017

It's been almost a year since five officers were killed in an ambush-style attack in downtown Dallas. See WFAA's coverage of the one year anniversary below:

Weekend of Honor: Events commemorating 7/7

7/7 one year later: Remembering DART officer Brent Thompson

7/7 one year later: Zamarripa family remembers pain of burying a son

One year later: Is Dallas a safer or more dangerous city?

7/7: A week of remembrance, reflection in Dallas

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories