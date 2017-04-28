Watch: Lawyers, supporters celebrate John Wiley Price verdict

John Wiley Price (left) walks with his attorney Shirley Lobel after hearing a not guilty verdict from the jury in his corruption trial. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price escaped his massive corruption unscathed Friday when the jury handed down a not guilty verdict.

Price was found not guilty on seven of the 11 corruption counts, and the jury was hung on the remaining four.

WFAA Investigative reporter Brett Shipp was outside the courthouse downtown to get reaction from attorneys in the case. Rebecca Lopez heard reaction from constituents at a South Dallas café that Price often visits.

See video below of several reactions to the bombshell verdict below. Don't see video? Go here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV