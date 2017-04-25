Jury apparently deadlocked in John Wiley Price trial

John Wiley Price (WFAA)

DALLAS - The federal jury in the Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price corruption trial appears to be deadlocked, according to a statement from Judge Barbara Lynn.

Judge Lynn read jurors what’s called the Allen charge, telling them to go home for the day and come back Wednesday to reach a verdict.

JWP Jurors are officially hung. Judge has delivered them a message in open court. Go home and come back with a verdict tomorrow. — Brett Shipp (@brett_shipp) April 25, 2017

Lynn called jurors into the judge’s chambers just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. They were called back into the courtroom about 15 minutes later and were given instructions to return Wednesday for further deliberation.

The charges on which the jurors were conflicted were not immediately clear. Price is accused of bribery, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, mail fraud and tax fraud.

Over the past several weeks, prosecution witnesses have told jurors that Price accepted more than $1 million in bribes in the form of cash, cars and real estate over about a decade from companies seeking lucrative county contracts. In exchange, prosecutors say, Price voted in their favor then hid the money from the IRS.

Prosecution in the case lasted seven weeks. The defense rested its case after just one day. Price didn't take the stand in his own defense.

His top assistant, Dapheny Fain, is also on trial, accused of helping her boss and longtime friend in the alleged scheme.

The main conduit of the alleged bribes, Price’s top political consultant Kathy Nealy, will be tried later.

Defense attorneys say the commissioner took no bribes, and any money he received from Nealy or Fain consisted of innocent loan repayments.

The verdict, when reached, is likely to be complicated.

