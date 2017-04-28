John Wiley Price found not guilty in corruption trial

John Wiley Price heads to court on Feb. 23, 2017, for his federal bribery trial.

DALLAS – County Commissioner John Wiley Price has been found not guilty of corruption after a seven-week trial.

On Friday the jury found that Price was found not guilty of bribery, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, and six counts of mail fraud. The jury was hung when it came to the three counts involving tax fraud.

Count 1: Bribery

Counts 2-7: Mail fraud

Count 8: Conspiracy to defraud IRS

Counts 9-11: Tax fraud



Price's top assistant, Dapheny Fain, was also found not guilty on a tax charge and lying to the FBI.

Jurors began deliberating last Wednesday morning on the case against Price and his. They were deadlocked as of April 25, and the judge instructed them to return to continue deliberation.

Over the past seven weeks, prosecution witnesses have told jurors that Price accepted more than $1 million in bribes in the form of cash, cars and real estate over about a decade from companies seeking lucrative county contracts. In exchange, prosecutors say, Price voted in their favor then hid the money from the IRS.

The main conduit of the alleged bribes, Price’s top political consultant Kathy Nealy, will be tried later. Fain was also accused of helping Price hide money.

Defense attorneys said the commissioner took no bribes, and any money he received from Nealy or Fain consisted of innocent loan repayments.

Price could have faced decades in prison if found guilty. But Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn promised to throw out any convictions on the mail fraud counts citing lack of evidence. Those counts amount to 20 years in prison, and without them, Price looked at a maximum of 13 years if convicted.

Price and Fain (in back) and two members of their defense team head into court this week.

Fain faced a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The corruption investigation dates to 2005 when federal investigators first began looking at the commissioner’s dealings. Six years ago, the FBI raided his home and county office. He wasn't indicted until 2014.

Price, Dallas County’s longest-serving commissioner and the first African American, did not testify in his own trial.

