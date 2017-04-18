Closing arguments underway in John Wiley Price trial

John Wiley Price heads to court on Feb. 23, 2017, for his federal bribery trial.

DALLAS -- Closing arguments in Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price's corruption are underway today.

The defense rested its case last week without Price taking the stand. Opening arguments began in late February.

Price is accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for his vote on contracts with the city. Price, a long-time Dallas civil rights advocate, denies any wrongdoing.

If found guilty by the jury, Price faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, five years for tax evasion, and three years for filing a false tax return.

Price is also accused of mail fraud. But Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who is presiding over the trial, told prosecutors Monday -- without the jury present -- that if Price is convicted on those counts, she will throw them out because she believes the government did not prove those allegations. Those six counts carry a total maximum penalty of 20 years.

Price's assistant, Dapheny Fain, is also on trial for helping Price hide money, and for allegedly lying to FBI agents. She faces 10 years in prison if convicted of all counts.

© 2017 WFAA-TV