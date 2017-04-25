8 things to know about John Wiley Price

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Photo: WFAA)

The jury appears to be deadlocked on some of the charges against John Wiley Price. As we wait for further deliberation, here are eight things to know about the Dallas County commissioner:

When he took office

John Wiley Price took office on January 1, 1985. He is Dallas County’s longest serving commissioner and the first African-American elected to the county commissioners court. He represents District 3, which includes downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum, parts of West Dallas, central and eastern parts of Oak Cliff, and most of southeastern Dallas County.

Investigations began in 2005

In 2005, federal investigators began examining John Wiley Price’s dealings. During the investigation, 150 federal agents worked on Price’s case and at one point it had the most documents of any current criminal case in the United States. In 2014, Price was indicted on 11 counts including bribery, conspiracy to defraud the IRS, mail fraud and tax fraud. Among other things, Price is accused of taking bribes in exchange for votes on county contracts.

He still has support

Despite run-ins with the law over the years during public protests he organized and the 2014 federal indictment for corruption, Commissioner Price continues to have widespread support in his district, getting re-elected in November 2016 general election with 67% of the vote.

Community efforts

Among other things, Price oversaw the expansion of Parkland Hospital and started KwanzaaFest at Fair Park which has since turned into a health fair.

The charges

In 2014, Price was incited on 11 counts of corruption including Bribery, Conspiracy to defraud the IRS, Mail Fraud, and Tax fraud. If found guilty, Price’s likely range of punishment could be probation – or three to five years in federal prison. If found guilty on any of the charges, Price would likely be released until sentencing which generally comes within two to three months. He has not been deemed a flight risk so far.

Beginning of the trial

On February 27, 2017, Price’s corruption trial began in Judge Barbara Lynn’s courtroom in Dallas’ federal courthouse. It was originally predicted to go until end of June but has ended weeks earlier. Price did not testify in his own trial. He has not been present at commissioner’s court since the trial began.

Conditions of release

The judge will impose conditions on Price’s release, including perhaps him not letting him perform any government business pending sentencing.

A possible appeal

If Price is found guilty and appeals his conviction, he can remain in office until exhausting all his appeals. However, the judge may suspend him, as well. Details are in Texas Government Code Section 87.032.

