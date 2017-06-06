John Wiley Price fined for ethics violations

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Photo: WFAA)

Texas state ethics officials have determined that Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is guilty of violating campaign finance disclosure laws.

Price was found to have violated several campaign finance disclosure laws and has been fined $3,400. The violations track back to Price's campaign reports from 2012 through 2014.



The Texas Ethics Commission found numerous violations for not properly reporting tens of thousands of dollars in contributions and expenditures.



Most, but not all of the irregularities have been corrected.



The violations have nothing to do with the corruption charges he was cleared of last month.





