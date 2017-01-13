John McCaa profiles: T. Cullen Davis

T. Cullen Davis

T. Cullen Davis: Did he or didn’t he? It was the stuff that murder mysteries were made of.

WFAA’s John McCaa sat down for a 30-minute interview with the accused. They discuss the sensational publicity, the crime and trial some four decades ago, and the unsolved whodunit of a murder that occurred in a Fort Worth mansion.

John McCaa talks one-on-one with Cullen Davis and his step daughter Dee Davis. In 1976 Cullen was ending his high profile marriage to Priscilla Davis. She was living in their mansion, while he was living with his girlfriend. One August night, a wigged intruder broke into the mansion, fatally shooting Priscilla, her 12-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend Stan Farr. Davis was injured. A family friend visiting the home was also shot and left permanently paralyzed.

In 1977 Cullen became the richest man in America ever to be tried for murder.

The murder trial of Cullen Davis went to Amarillo with his attorney Racehorse Haynes attacking the credibility of Priscilla Davis. Over 13 weeks, it became the most expensive murder trial in Texas at the time. The jury deliberated for just four hours… finding Cullen “not guilty."

Less than a year later, Cullen Davis was arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill the judge in his divorce case. Davis claimed he was actually working with the FBI. The jury deadlocked in the case.

For many there are still many loose ends. Dee Davis wants to know if Cullen didn’t kill her sister, who did?

