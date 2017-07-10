JAY-Z announces 4:44 tour stop in Dallas

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, rapper Jay-Z performs at the grand reopening of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file) (Photo: WFAA)

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour this year in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @S_C_ is bringing the #444TOUR to Dallas on 11.07.17!



ON SALE: Fri. 7.14 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/Y2BjvlMTYP — AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) July 10, 2017

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will get the chance to buy tickets Monday at 11 a.m. local time.

JAY-Z has one other Texas stop on his tour. He'll perform Nov. 8 at Toyota Center in Houston. He'll also be performing at the Austin City Limits Festival in October.

