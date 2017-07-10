WFAA
JAY-Z announces 4:44 tour stop in Dallas

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 12:04 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour this year in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will get the chance to buy tickets Monday at 11 a.m. local time.

JAY-Z has one other Texas stop on his tour. He'll perform Nov. 8 at Toyota Center in Houston. He'll also be performing at the Austin City Limits Festival in October.

