JAY-Z announces 4:44 tour stop in Dallas

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas.
JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour this year in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @S_C_ is bringing the #444TOUR to Dallas on 11.07.17!— AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) July 10, 2017
ON SALE: Fri. 7.14 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/Y2BjvlMTYP
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will get the chance to buy tickets Monday at 11 a.m. local time.
.@S_C_ just announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive TIDAL pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/y7Ilb3hhSC— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 10, 2017
JAY-Z has one other Texas stop on his tour. He'll perform Nov. 8 at Toyota Center in Houston. He'll also be performing at the Austin City Limits Festival in October.
