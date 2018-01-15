Jason's Deli credit card breach: Here are the North Texas locations affected

Jason's Deli logo (Photo: Jason's Deli's Facebook page)

A recent credit-card breach at Jason's Deli locations potentially affected about two million card numbers, the company announced.

An investigation discovered the card numbers for sale on the dark web, and that the hacks began last June.

The company has released a list of locations that might have been affected by the breach. Here are the North Texas locations included on the list:

Addison: 4021 Belt Line Road.

4021 Belt Line Road. Allen: 906 W McDermott Drive.

906 W McDermott Drive. Arlington: 3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags.

3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags. Bedford: 2200 Airport Freeway.

2200 Airport Freeway. Cedar Hill: 905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400.

905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400. Dallas: 10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane.

10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane. Flower Mound: 6020 Long Prairie Road.

6020 Long Prairie Road. Fort Worth: 9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard.

9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard. Frisco: 8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway.

8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway. Grapevine: 1270 William D. Tate Avenue.

1270 William D. Tate Avenue. Irving: 7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard.

7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard. Lewisville: 742 Hebron Parkway.

742 Hebron Parkway. Mansfield: 1718 N. Highway 287.

1718 N. Highway 287. McKinney: 1681 N. Central Expressway.

1681 N. Central Expressway. Mesquite: 1725 N. Town East Boulevard.

1725 N. Town East Boulevard. North Richland Hills: 8517 Davis Boulevard.

8517 Davis Boulevard. Plano: 925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road.

925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road. Richardson: 101 S. Coit Road.

101 S. Coit Road. Roanoke: 1520 N. Highway 377.

1520 N. Highway 377. Rowlett: 5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100

For more information about the breach, go to Jason's Deli's website. Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli via email or by calling (409) 838-1976.

