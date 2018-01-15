Jason's Deli credit card breach: Here are the North Texas locations affected

A recent credit-card breach at Jason's Deli locations potentially affected about two million card numbers, the company announced.
An investigation discovered the card numbers for sale on the dark web, and that the hacks began last June.
The company has released a list of locations that might have been affected by the breach. Here are the North Texas locations included on the list:
- Addison: 4021 Belt Line Road.
- Allen: 906 W McDermott Drive.
- Arlington: 3803 South Cooper Street, 780 Road to Six Flags.
- Bedford: 2200 Airport Freeway.
- Cedar Hill: 905 N. Highway 67, Suite 400.
- Dallas: 10220 Technology Boulevard, 1409 Main Street, 18111 Dallas Parkway, 7412 Greenville Avenue, 9100 N. Central Expressway, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane.
- Flower Mound: 6020 Long Prairie Road.
- Fort Worth: 9517 Sage Meadow Trail, 6244 Camp Bowie Boulevard, 2217 Midtown Lane, 5100 Overton Ridge Boulevard.
- Frisco: 8520 Hwy 12, 5845 El Dorado Parkway.
- Grapevine: 1270 William D. Tate Avenue.
- Irving: 7707 N. MacArthur Boulevard.
- Lewisville: 742 Hebron Parkway.
- Mansfield: 1718 N. Highway 287.
- McKinney: 1681 N. Central Expressway.
- Mesquite: 1725 N. Town East Boulevard.
- North Richland Hills: 8517 Davis Boulevard.
- Plano: 925 N. Central Expressway, 4801 W. Parker Road.
- Richardson: 101 S. Coit Road.
- Roanoke: 1520 N. Highway 377.
- Rowlett: 5601 Liberty Grove Rd, #100
For more information about the breach, go to Jason's Deli's website. Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli via email or by calling (409) 838-1976.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs