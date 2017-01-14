Is your workout right for you?

(Photo: WFAA)

There's no such thing as a one-size-fits all exercise plan.

“I do swimming, biking and running," said Jennifer Smith, who is training for a half-Ironman.

“I’m a runner, so I love to run,” said Lupe Lerma as she laced up for a 3-mile jog on the Katy trail.

Research shows a lot of us who try new workout programs don't see much change even after weeks of sticking with it. If that sounds familiar, you might be a non-responder.

"A non-responder is someone who, for whatever reason, goes through an exercise routine but doesn’t get the results they’re looking for," said Andrew Cunha, physical therapist at Parkland Hospital.

Cunha said if your body isn't responding to your workout after 4 to 6 weeks, it's time to switch things up.

"Try something that you’re interested in, something that looks fun," Cunha suggested. "The odds are that something out there is for you – it just might not be the first thing that you try.”

So, how do you know if your workout is working?

"You have to have some kind of a baseline to understand if you are making any changes because not all changes that we make are seen," explained Cunha, who offered these tips: climb a set number of stairs, walk a mile or do step ups on a box 20 times -- then check your pulse.

"Take your two fingers – place them on the under part of the wrist," Cunha showed us. "Over a count of 60 seconds how many times do you feel that pulse?"

Month after month, as you keep testing yourself the number should go down.

"Your heart rate should be a little slower, and that will give you an example of whether or not this is actually helping improve your fitness level," said Cunha.

Cunha emphasized sticking to one program for at least a month. Switching workouts too often will make it tough to figure out exactly which exercises are creating the results you want.

