IRVING, Texas -- Leaders in Irving's Hispanic and Muslim communities gathered outside City Hall Wednesday to discuss what they call "anti-immigrant" policies and practices on the national and local levels.

One of the biggest pieces of news to happen the same day as the press conference was President Donald Trump's executive action plan moving forward with plans to build a wall between America and Mexico.



Carlos Quintanilla with Accion America says "the wall" is being proposed under the guise of national security, but says, in reality, it will hurt immigrant populations.

"We're not seeing terror threats coming over from the Southern border," Quintanilla said. "But this is creating a phobia."

Local State Representative Kyle Biedermann has publicly said border security is a top priority and has organized a meeting Thursday called "Defending against Radical Islamic Terrorism in Texas."

In a press release Biederman said 100,000 immigrants from countries other than Mexico have been illegally entering the United States from the southern border. The Republican lawmaker said they were coming from countries like Syria, Lybia and Iraq, but did not say where his information was coming from.

"There is absolutely no proof of this," Quintanilla said.

Wednesday's organizers were also protesting Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne's scheduled appearance at the "Defending against Radical Islamic Terrorism in Texas." Imam Omar Suleiman with the Valley Ranch Islamic Center says this kind of rhetoric is damaging and dangerous towards minority groups.

"The Muslim community is incredibly diverse. We are your doctors, lawyers and professors. We are American," Suleiman said.

Suleiman says Irving is one of the most diverse communities in Texas. When he moved there from Louisiana, he says it was a welcoming city, and he's afraid that's beginning to change.

"We will do what we can and stand up for what is right," Suleiman said.

