Irving man dies two days after sand dune collapses on him in Florida

Lee Goggin staff photo provided by SWEAT gym in Dallas.

An Irving man died Tuesday in Florida two days after a sand dune collapsed on him while he was on vacation with his family, his wife confirmed.

Lee Goggin, 35, had been in a medically induced coma on Monday.

Goggin's sister, Rachel Goggin, posted on Facebook about her brother's death, writing "My precious, big brother is with Jesus."

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on a beach in St. Augustine, Fla., near Jacksonville. Goggin, according to family and friends, had dug a hole into the side of a sand dune.

The tunnel was large enough for him to fit inside the hole, but the dune then collapsed.

A photo provided by family members -- who asked that the picture not be shown -- depicted Goggin, a father of three children, inside the sand dune that had a window-like hole and his two sons, ages 4 and 2, playing outside of the dune nearby.

Florida investigators told First Coast News in Jacksonville that Goggin went past a "do not enter" sign and made his way down to the beach on Sunday afternoon.

After the dune collapsed, he was flown to a hospital.

Goggin had overcome several medical challenges in his life.

He was born with a rare genetic condition that prevented him from being able to sweat. The condition led to kidney failure, and he eventually had to receive a kidney transplant from his brother, Aaron, in 2014.

Lee Goggin shared some of the perspective of that experience with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in July 2014.

"You realize what kind of sacrifice it is for him to come in and give something that is perfectly on him already to you," Goggin said.

