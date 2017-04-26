IRS raids Televangelist Benny Hinn's office in Grapevine

(Photo: WFAA)

GRAPEVINE -- Federal investigators raided the Grapevine headquarters of televangelist Benny Hinn Wednesday afternoon.

"Today, we are here on official business, we are conducting a search warrant on the premises, basically that’s all I can tell you today," said Special Agent Michael Moseley with IRS Criminal Investigations.

State documents confirm the location belongs to Hinn's ministry. Federal investigators with the IRS and Postal Inspection Police have been entering and leaving the building in the 3400 block of William D. Tate Freeway. Crews have been taking boxes and other items out of the trucks and placing them inside the building.

Officials have not yet commented on why they're searching the location, but a special agent says the IRS Criminal Investigations Department typically looks into tax evasion and general fraud against the government.

Hinn has a TV program called "This Is Your Day," which according to the website is one of the world’s most-watched Christian programs. Benny Hinn is known for his so-called healing powers during his church services. According to Hinn's social media and online schedule, he is in France at this time.

WFAA reached out for comment. A woman told WFAA they had no comment.

