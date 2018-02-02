Share This Story

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Drain they swamp, they said.

With all of the attention on the "swamp creatures" occupying the U.S. Capitol, nobody is paying attention to the zombies: former lawmakers whose careers are dead, but their campaigns have come to life to help subsidize their lifestyles after they've left office.

A joint investigation by WFAA and our TEGNA TV partners along with the Tampa Bay Times finds there are at least 100 zombie campaigns nationwide by politicians who no longer serve or worse -- are dead.

How have your former federal lawmakers spent their leftover zombie campaign money?

