Against Their Will: Voices

In November, we brought you the story of one family's struggle to get their daughter out of a private, for-profit psychiatric hospital after taking her there voluntarily for help.

After it aired, we were inundated with those who wanted to share their similar stories.

So many stories, we gathered them all at WFAA studios for a group interview, along with lawmakers and mental health advocates. We invited representatives from psychiatric hospitals to participate, but they did not respond.

Here's the full extended conversation.

Patients and advocates join News 8 Investigative Reporter Charlotte Huffman to discuss their experiences being held against their will in private mental heath hospitals.

Below are selections from some of the people who participated in our panel.

Astra is an 11-year-old patient who was held at a private mental health hospital against her family's will WFAA

Shylo details moment she was told her young daughter, Astra, would have to stay 90 days after she tried to get her out of a private mental health hospital WFAA

D'Undria says she voluntarily checked herself into a private mental health hospital seeking outpatient treatment for grief. Instead she was told she would have to stay for two months. WFAA

Elizabeth says the only way to solve the problem of patients being held against their will in a private mental health hospital is for brave patients to come forward with their stories. WFAA

Diane describes the moment when she found out that the hospital locked the doors, keeping her from leaving. WFAA

Avery voluntarily sought help for trauma but instead found herself re-traumatized during her three-day stay at a private mental health hospital. WFAA

Robert describes the moment he was told he couldn't leave a private mental health hospital after asking to be transferred to a VA hospital. WFAA

Lee Spiller is a patient advocate who says people being held against their will in private mental health hospitals is a statewide crisis. WFAA

Meryl details the moment when she was told her son was the "property of the hospital." WFAA

Ramez Shamieh is an attorney for several patients who claim they were improperly held. He gives his thoughts on why he believes patients are being confined and mistreated. WFAA

Attorney Albert Block thinks patient liberties are taken away too easily once they are inside private mental health hospitals. WFAA

Rep. Stephanie Klick describes the strong need for proper mental health care, which she says many aren't getting in some private mental health hospitals. WFAA

Rep. Bill Zedler talks about the changes that need to take place to protect patients and their family members. WFAA

