Against Their Will: Resources for families dealing with mental health care

WFAA 7:58 PM. CST February 22, 2018

What are your rights when you are locked away in a mental hospital after going there voluntarily?

We’ve assembled some answers for you and your family.

First, we've included an extended interview with Cindy Gibson of Disability Rights Texas on how to navigate the mental health care landscape.

Here is a summary of patients' rights from the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Mental Health Services Patients Bill of Rights - Texas by JasonTrahan on Scribd

More resources from Disability Rights Texas:

Rights of people receiving involuntary inpatient services

Voluntary patient rights

Your legal rights under emergency commitment

Follow our investigation:

Against Their Will: Main Story

Against Their Will: Voices

Against Their Will: The Breakout

Questions? Email investigates@wfaa.com

