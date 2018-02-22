Against Their Will: Resources for families dealing with mental health care

What are your rights when you are locked away in a mental hospital after going there voluntarily?

We’ve assembled some answers for you and your family.

First, we've included an extended interview with Cindy Gibson of Disability Rights Texas on how to navigate the mental health care landscape.

Here is a summary of patients' rights from the Texas Department of State Health Services:

More resources from Disability Rights Texas:

Rights of people receiving involuntary inpatient services

Voluntary patient rights

Your legal rights under emergency commitment

