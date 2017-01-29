Inside Texas Politics (1/29/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER



In his first week in office, President Trump has been busy making good on campaign promises to build a wall in Texas and replace the Affordable Care Act. This morning, both sides are in studio to talk strategy, expectations and what's realistic with his promises. Republican strategist Debbie Georgatos of 660 AM The Answer and Democrat Matt Angle, executive director of the Lone Star Project joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.



STATEWIDE



President Trump insists Mexico will pay for his campaign promise to build a border wall, but his administration has yet to announce how he'll make Mexico do so. Trump floated a 20% tax on imports from that country then backed off the idea. In response, Mexico's president promptly cancelled a meeting Monday in Washington. The entire situation makes things a little tricky for Texas Republicans, since this state's economy relies heavily on the neighbor to the south. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, discussed this, how ethics legislation is different this session in Austin and whether school choice will finally get a vote in Austin.





MY VOICE



It was a massive show of resistance. Hundreds of thousands of women worldwide protested President Trump and marched to promote women's rights. But what's next now? Was it one and done last weekend? Joanna Cattanach is an educator and Latina activist who was in D.C. and answers that question in My Voice, My Opinion.



NEWSMAKER 2



Cleaning up the Capitol is an idea easier said than done. Ethics reform flamed out last session, but there’s confidence it might survive this session. State Senator Van Taylor, R-Plano, introduced a bill last week in the Senate and joined host Jason Whitely from Austin to explain why this legislation has a better chance of passing.









FLASHPOINT



Trump's border wall appears far from being finalized. What might happen next? That’s the focus of Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660 AM The Answer and from the left former Democratic State Representative Domingo Garcia.









ROUNDTABLE



Reporters roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud and Ross returned to discuss the big boost the Texas bullet train got from President Trump, which is different from the tepid support state leaders have offered. Bud and Ross also offered thoughts on Governor Abbott’s Tweet which threatened removal of the elected Travis County sheriff and the future of SB6 – the bathroom bill – after House Speaker Joe Straus told business leaders to fight it while the lieutenant governor is trying to build more support.

