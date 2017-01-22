Inside Texas Politics (01/22/17)

Inside Texas Politics (Photo: WFAA)

NEWSMAKER 1



Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, hasn’t announced it officially but told Inside Texas Politics that he will run for re-election in 2018. Plus, despite a smaller budget and Donald Trump in the White House, Abbott said Texas should keep pouring money on the border to state troopers. Finally, Abbott was asked whether he would sign Senate Bill 6 – better known as the controversial bathroom bill – if it made it to his desk.



NEWSMAKER 2



U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is this state’s senior senator and the number two Republican in that chamber, making him influential in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Cornyn explained his position on that, what will happen to the one million Texans who gained coverage under the law, and how concerned he is about Russia’s influence in the last election.





NEWSMAKER 3



He made a name for himself as an outsider, famously clashed with conservatives and called them all the “Washington cartel” during his presidential campaign. But it looks like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is getting along with colleagues now. What changed? That was one of the questions posed to him during an interview in his fourth-floor office on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2016 WFAA